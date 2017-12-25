BREAKING: Oak Bay Police find two bodies on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

Police are investigating after two bodies were found in Oak Bay on Christmas Day.

Members of the Oak Bay Police Department were called to a potential incident near the corner of Beach and Goodwin around 5 p.m. Monday night and found two people deceased and one person injured. The injured person was taken to hospital; their injuries are unknown at this time.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to take over the investigation.

According to the Oak Bay Police Department, foul play is suspected but they say there’s no reason to believe the public is at risk.

“The scene is currently contained and area residents can expect this to continue throughout the night, and/or as long as is required by investigators,” read a statement from Deputy Chief Constable Ray Bernoties of the Oak Bay Police Department.

Authorities have said they will not be disclosing any further information about the people involved or the incident at this time.

More to come…

