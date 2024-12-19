1 dead in Okanagan Connector crash, highway reopened westbound

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

The Okanagan Connector has reopened but West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed one person died as a result of the crash.

Investigators are the scene have determined a truck travelling westbound with a lone occupant collided with a snow plow while attempting to pass. It is believed weather played a factor in the crash.

The crash happened on the Connector, approximately 3 km west of Highway 97.

The highway was reopened at 4:30 p.m.

Original

The Okanagan Connector is closed westbound outside Peachland due to a vehicle crash.

Multiple vehicles collided between between Chidley Road and Trepanier Bench Road at about 8:45 a.m.

A detour using Trepanier Road is in effect.

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating the scene and say the the highway will be closed westbound for "several hours."

DriveBC's will next update the situation at 11:30 a.m.

More to come.