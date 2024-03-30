BREAKING: Owner of Kelowna business fatally shot in dispute, family says

The incident unfolded at Adventure Trucks on Adams Road on Wednesday, Mar. 27

At least one person has died as a result of the incident that took place on Kelowna’s Adams Road on Wednesday, Mar. 27.

In a Facebook post made by Jacqueline Kofoed, she confirmed her brother Jeremy Kofoed was shot and killed in Adventure Trucks, the company in which he owned.

“This was the tragic result of an argument between Jeremy and a known acquaintance, that escalated to the point of violence,” Jacqueline said in the Facebook post. “After Jeremy was shot, it appears the known acquaintance started a fire in the building then took his own life.”

The Kelowna RCMP haven’t confirmed any fatalities from the incident at this time. It’s also unclear what led to the incident happening.

“We are all together, surrounding Jer’s family with love and support, trying to make sense of the magnitude of this tragedy,” continued Jacqueline.

As the incident was taking place on Mar. 27, witnesses told Black Press they heard gun shots in the area. The Kelowna RCMP and tactical Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to the scene, which closed Highway 97 in the area for a few hours.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. that day as smoke could be seen from the building.

On Thursday, Mar. 28, the RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit took over the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The Kofoed family name has became a staple in Kelowna, as four years ago, Jeremy and Jacqueline’s father Jack donated $60,000 to to help complete construction of the new Health Sciences Centre at Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

