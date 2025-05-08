Man dead after being struck by train, 3rd person hit this year in Chilliwack

Fatal incident happened on railroad tracks at Young Road and Trethewey Avenue

A 28-year-old man was killed after being struck by a train in Chilliwack on Wednesday morning, RCMP confirmed.

Emergency crews were called out to the collision involving a pedestrian from Chilliwack around 8:45 a.m. on May 7 at the railroad tracks on Young Road near Trethewey Avenue.

Initial reports were that the man was under the train. When crews arrived on scene, they stated he was in "traumatic arrest."

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Young Road between Chilliwack Central Road and Alexander Avenue, as well as Broadway Street between Chilliwack Central Road and First Avenue, were temporarily closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

By 11:52 a.m., the roads were reopened.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

This was at least the third time a person was struck by a train in Chilliwack this year. In January, two people were hit by a train in two separate incidents. In the early-morning hours of Jan. 3, a woman was killed by a train near the Yale Road overpass and McIntosh Drive. Less than two weeks later, on Jan. 15, a man was airlifted to hospital after he was hit by a train on the tracks that cross Eagle Landing Parkway.

READ MORE: Woman killed by train in early-morning collision in Chilliwack

READ MORE: Man airlifted to hospital after being struck by train in Chilliwack

