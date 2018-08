No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

A small plane has crashed at Boundary Bay Airport on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A small aircraft has reportedly crashed at Boundary Bay Airport.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer, plane crashed in a field beside one of the runways around 2:45 p.m. this afternoon (Aug. 24). No one was seriously hurt.

More to come…



