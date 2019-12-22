BREAKING: Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria is reporting the discovery of a plane crash site near Stewardson Inlet, on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

According to the JRCC, a plane bound for Tofino Saturday did not arrive.

19 Wing Comox confirmed that the Search and Rescue division was called to assist in the search.

“442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked to support JRCC Pacific for this incident,” said Capt. B.W. Little, 19 Wing Public Affairs.

There is no word yet on the number of passengers on board, or injuries.

Black Press will update this article as more information becomes available.

ALSO: No survivors of Gabriola plane crash


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local MLA Adam Olsen cites family commitments as one of the reasons for not running as leader

Just Posted

BREAKING: Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

Local MLA Adam Olsen cites family commitments as one of the reasons for not running as leader

Olsen will become interim leader of B.C. Greens on Jan. 6, 2020 when leadership race starts

Holiday schedules to take effect at Saanich facilities

Closures and changes in open hours Dec. 24 to Jan. 1

Oak Bay woman and newly-adopted daughters stuff stockings for at-risk youth

Threshold Housing youth to receive Christmas stockings

New report shows violence against Canadian seniors rising

More than 12,000 reports of violence against seniors filed in 2018

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bus loop at Nanaimo mall re-opened after suspicious package incident

RCMP’s explosives disposal unit attended Woodgrove Centre on Saturday evening

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

Most Read