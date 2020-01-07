Police incident closes several blocks on Quadra Street

Victoria Police have closed off two blocks along Quadra Street for a police incident.
Quadra is closed from Balmoral Road to Caledonia Avenue.
A silver Ford van appears to be boxed in by police vehicles in the 1800-block of Quadra Street.
Quadra Street cordoned off between Balmoral and Caledonia for a police incident. #yyjnews #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/aQrKQNIHrb
— Shalu Mehta (@ShaluMehta32) January 7, 2020
Investigators are on scene with cameras documenting the vehicles.
According to a VicPD tweet the two-block portion of Quadra Street closed “following a collision and investigation.”
Quadra Street is closed between Caledonia Ave and Fisgard following a collision and investigation. #yyjtraffic in the area is impacted.
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 7, 2020
