Police incident closes several blocks on Quadra Street

The blocks between Balmoral Road and Caledonia Avenue are taped off

A police incident has shut down two blocks of Quadra Street. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Victoria Police have closed off two blocks along Quadra Street for a police incident.

Quadra is closed from Balmoral Road to Caledonia Avenue.

A silver Ford van appears to be boxed in by police vehicles in the 1800-block of Quadra Street.

Quadra Street cordoned off between Balmoral and Caledonia for a police incident. #yyjnews #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/aQrKQNIHrb — Shalu Mehta (@ShaluMehta32) January 7, 2020

Investigators are on scene with cameras documenting the vehicles.

According to a VicPD tweet the two-block portion of Quadra Street closed “following a collision and investigation.”

Quadra Street is closed between Caledonia Ave and Fisgard following a collision and investigation. #yyjtraffic in the area is impacted. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 7, 2020

More to come…

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

