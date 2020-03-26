UPDATE: One person in custody after stolen vehicle rams into police car near Centennial Square

Police say they are still looking for one person related to the incident

Police are dealing with an incident near Centennial Square (Black Press Media file photo) Dec. 13, 2019 – City Hall Victoria Centennial Square, Christmas (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

One person is in custody after a stolen vehicle rammed into a police car in the 600-block of Pandora Avenue, near Centennial Square.

Police report that no one was injured during the incident.

Police are still searching for one person in relation to the incident.

Traffic may be affected in the area.

More to come…

