Police are dealing with an incident near Centennial Square (Black Press Media file photo) Dec. 13, 2019 – City Hall Victoria Centennial Square, Christmas (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

UPDATE: One person in custody after stolen vehicle rams into police car near Centennial Square

Police say they are still looking for one person related to the incident

One person is in custody after a stolen vehicle rammed into a police car in the 600-block of Pandora Avenue, near Centennial Square.

Police report that no one was injured during the incident.

Police are still searching for one person in relation to the incident.

Traffic may be affected in the area.

More to come…

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

VicPD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
66 new B.C. cases of COVID-19, up to 725 positive tests so far
Next story
Langford COVID-19 response team receives more than 500 calls in first two days

Just Posted

Full-time campers face various struggles amidst COVID-19

One camper advises others to find a way to work together

PHOTOS: Our changing landscape, images of Victoria amid COVID-19

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people… Continue reading

UPDATE: One person in custody after stolen vehicle rams into police car near Centennial Square

Police say they are still looking for one person related to the incident

VicPD officer buys ferry ticket for stranded woman to help her go home

Officer did not want woman’s family member to travel on ferry amidst COVID-19

Victoria business launches The Craic, series of live and interactive video calls

From Ukulele for Beginners to Ask a 13-year-old, there’s something for everyone

66 new B.C. cases of COVID-19, up to 725 positive tests so far

186 people have now recovered, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

POLL: Are you working from home or self-isolating?

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people… Continue reading

RCMP, prime minister warn of text scam related to COVID-19 relief

Text message alerts about $,1375.50 deposits should be ignored or deleted, police say

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Case of COVID-19 at Campbell River seniors residence confirmed

Berwick by the Sea, Island Health taking necessary steps to protect residents, staff and community

Some big city shoppers heading to small B.C. towns to stock up on COVID-19 supplies

With the cupboard bare in many large centres, some shoppers are flocking to rural communities

Most Read