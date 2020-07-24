UPDATED: Police emergency response team on site after potential firearm call in Victoria

Victoria police respond to an incident in the 1900-block of Douglas Street on July 24. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

VicPD is responding to reports of a person with a potential firearm in the 1900-block of Douglas Street.

Officers ask the public to avoid the area as they work to resolve the incident “peacefully and safely.”

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team arrived one scene around 9:30 a.m. and began communicating with an individual by megaphone.

Police were called to a multi-unit temporary residential facility, formerly known as Paul’s Motor Inn, on Friday morning. In June, the province purchased the inn for about $15 million to provide 75 temporary homes for those experiencing homelessness.

Police have closed off Chatham Street between Douglas and Government Streets for an unfolding incident. No details at this time. #yyjtraffic more to come. pic.twitter.com/mh7IREiXNJ — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) July 24, 2020

More to come.

READ ALSO: Police incident in Vic West building ‘resolved peacefully’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPDVictoriaVictoria Police Department



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Victoria police respond to an incident in the 1900-block of Douglas Street on July 24. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)