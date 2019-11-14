BREAKING: Police raid 23-year-old cannabis compassion club in Victoria

Supporters gather outside the Cannabis Buyers Club on Johnson Street

Dylyn Wilkinson, a member of the Cannabis Buyers Club, stands outside the shop as police are inside, holding a sign that says “V.C.B.C saved my life.” (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

At about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Victoria police and the Community Safety Unit raided the Cannabis Buyers Club’s Johnson Street location.

VicPD and the community safety unit are conducting a raid at the Victoria Cannabis Buyer’s Club on Johnson Street. People standing outside with signs. #yyjnews pic.twitter.com/Gw3JxZH80e — Shalu Mehta (@ShaluMehta32) November 14, 2019

People inside were asked to identify themselves as employees or leave the premises, and employees were directed to cease selling any products.

A group of supporters is outside the location rallying support and carrying signs. Police are still on scene but have declined to provide comment.

The Cannabis Buyers Club, located at 826 Johnson St., has been open for 23 years, and at its current location since 2001. Within the establishment is a smoking room, where members of the club can smoke or vape cannabis in a private setting.

Dylyn Wilkinson, who prefers the xe/xem pronouns, stood outside the shop as police raided the inside holding a sign. Wilkinson suffers from PTSD and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a disorder that affects connective tissues supporting the skin, bones and many other organs and tissues, and credits the medicinal cannabis for saving xers life.

Dylan Nickerson, community liaison and employee of the Cannabis Buyer’s Club, said they’re not going to let the raid stop them from doing business.

More to come…



