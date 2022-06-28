Multiple people have been injured in a Saanich shooting. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Multiple people have been injured in a Saanich shooting. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Saanich shooting near bank

Two people in custody as police search for possible third suspect

UPDATE: Two people are in custody, police are searching for a possible third suspect.

Multiple people have been injured in what witnesses on scene are saying is a bank robbery at the Shelbourne Street plaza in Saanich.

The Saanich Police Department has confirmed there have been multiple injuries during a gunfire exchange.

The department has issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the area of North Dairy Road to Cedar Hill Cross Road and Richmond Road to Cedar Hill Road.

Officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect at a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

Witnesses in the area are reporting hearing what sounded like “at least 50” shots fired. Other witnesses are reporting hearing at least 15 shots. Police are asking people in the area to get inside.

Unconfirmed reports that two officers have been shot.

Police and other emergency crews, including fire and ambulance, are on scene in the Shelbourne Street plaza at Pear Street.

More to come.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking News

Previous story
Alleged drug dealer in Nanaimo crashes sports car, flees scene carrying two bricks of cocaine

Just Posted

A rendering of the proposed Mateah development at Glanford and Enterprise Crescent. (Courtesy Mike Geric Construction)
Variety of new housing options, amenities spur approval of Saanich development

Wildfire smoke was lingering over the West Shore Monday evening. With no active fires close by in Canada, the source was likely south of the border. (Washington State Department of Natural Resources wildfire map)
Langford fire crews search for source of smoke

The recently unveiled Summer on the Lawn installation at Uptown aims to be inviting to young families, shoppers looking to relax and people looking to get together. (Photo by Sarah Reynolds/Uptown)
Saanich shopping centre encourages lounging on new lawn

Brian Nairn, marketing coordinator at Lighthouse Brewing in Esquimalt, said the Langford Beer Festival offers a good opportunity for people to try out many new beers. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Breweries announced ahead of first-ever Langford Beer Festival