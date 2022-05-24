An areal view of the Victoria International Airport. (Black Press Media file photo)

BREAKING: Police responding to Victoria International Airport

Travellers asked not to come to the airport

Police are responding to a call for service at the Victoria International Airport.

Travellers are being asked not to go to the airport at this time.

In a tweet, the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) is advising travellers to check with carriers on their flight status as commercial flights are closed.

In a second tweet, the VAA said it cannot provide further comment at this time but would release more information when it can.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP could not be immediately reached for comment.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Victoria Airport Authority CEO says YYJ recovering better than many airports

 

