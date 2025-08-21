UPDATE: Bomb threat at courthouse false say Prince George RCMP

RCMP have multiple streets blocked off

UPDATE 1:38 p.m.

The bomb threat at the Prince George courthouse was false, say the RCMP.

"Police officers will be allowing people back into the downtown area, the courthouse and the surrounding businesses," said media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper. "We thank everyone for their cooperation in staying away from downtown while we conducted our investigation."

Officers are continuing their investigation to determine who made the false call to the courthouse.

The distribution at the Williams Lake courthouse has also conducted and has returned to normal operations. However, Williams Lake RCMP are continuing to investigate.

Original

Prince George RCMP are responding to a "potential bomb threat" at the courthouse.

"Multiple roads are blocked off between Third Avenue and Second Avenue and between George Street and Queensway. Please obey police officers and bylaw officers as they redirect all pedestrian and vehicle traffic away from that area,” said media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in a press release.

RCMP are calling this a "high-risk investigation."

Officers are asking the public to stay out of the downtown area.

The courthouse has been evacuated.

Currently, the Williams Lake courthouse is also evacuated for an unknown reason at the time.

More to come.