 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

UPDATE: Bomb threat at courthouse false say Prince George RCMP

RCMP have multiple streets blocked off
Jordy Cunningham
Jordy Cunningham
princegeorgecourthouse
A "potential bomb threat" has been called to the Prince George courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 21 say RCMP.(BC Provincial Courthouse website)

UPDATE 1:38 p.m.

The bomb threat at the Prince George courthouse was false, say the RCMP.

"Police officers will be allowing people back into the downtown area, the courthouse and the surrounding businesses," said media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper. "We thank everyone for their cooperation in staying away from downtown while we conducted our investigation."

Officers are continuing their investigation to determine who made the false call to the courthouse.

The distribution at the Williams Lake courthouse has also conducted and has returned to normal operations. However, Williams Lake RCMP are continuing to investigate.

Original

Prince George RCMP are responding to a "potential bomb threat" at the courthouse.

"Multiple roads are blocked off between Third Avenue and Second Avenue and between George Street and Queensway. Please obey police officers and bylaw officers as they redirect all pedestrian and vehicle traffic away from that area,” said media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper in a press release.

RCMP are calling this a "high-risk investigation."

Officers are asking the public to stay out of the downtown area.

The courthouse has been evacuated.

Currently, the Williams Lake courthouse is also evacuated for an unknown reason at the time. 

More to come.

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

More News

Recent rainfall could delay use of pumps to keep Cowichan River flowing
Recent rainfall could delay use of pumps to keep Cowichan River flowing
2 First Nations call out B.C. for 'colonial decision-making' in park closure
2 First Nations call out B.C. for 'colonial decision-making' in park closure
Potentially explosive UXOs found at Vernon wildfire
Potentially explosive UXOs found at Vernon wildfire