Protestors run to the back of the farm at Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm on Sunday morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

BREAKING: Protestors gather at Abbotsford pig farm

Two bus loads of protestors have descended on the Harris Road location

Protestors have arrived in school buses at the Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road in Abbotsford.

Over a hundred people are gathered at the farm after footage was released earlier this week that allegedly showed the corpses of dead piglets among live animals at the location.

About two dozen protestors have lined the front of the farm, with several dozen also seen running to the back of the farm.

More to come.

Previous story
Abe, Trudeau to tout trade gains without Trump participation in Pacific Rim pact

Just Posted

Saanich community kitchen harvests farmers’ market funds

Shelbourne Community Kitchen receives $1,700 donation from defunct farmers’ market

Making meditative music for mental health

Calgary duo to perform in James Bay as part of Home Shall be Here tour

Sidney Elementary receives $5,000 donation towards new outdoor classroom

Coast Capital Savings makes donation as part of their Western Communities Foundation

Folk ‘n Fiddle Fest announce lineup for summer Sidney concerts

Workshops, talks, interactive exploration room, vendors and food planned

Discover cheese, meat and more at annual festival

Roundhouse in Vic West hosting multifaceted culinary event May 11

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

Abe, Trudeau to tout trade gains without Trump participation in Pacific Rim pact

Canada finds itself between a rock and a hard place with the United States and China

B.C. spotted owl breeders hoping for new chicks as fertile eggs ready to hatch

Breeding success will boost survival chances for the owls that are near extinction

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

A number of taxes make up a standard chunk of the high per-litre price seen in Metro Vancouver

B.C. man sues Twitter for alleged ‘defamatory’ tweets linked to U.S. election

Frank Giustra is the founder of Lionsgate Entertainment and CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies

Officials: Four injured in shooting at California synagogue

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway

More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities have declared states of emergency

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

High winds up to 80 km/h forecast in Metro Vancouver

More than 1,400 customers without power in Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries sailings cancelled

Most Read