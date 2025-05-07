BREAKING: Ranj Pillai to step aside as Yukon Liberal leader, won't seek re-election

Yukon Premier announces he will not seek re-election during a May 7 press conference.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai announced in a press conference on the afternoon of May 7 that he will be stepping down as leader of the Yukon Liberal Party and will not seek re-election.

He told reporters gathered in the cabinet office at the Yukon legislative building that he has informed the Liberal caucus and his team about his decision.

He offered thanks to his family for their sacrifices over his time as premier.

Pillai will stay on as party leader and premier until a successor is named. He will also remain in his role as MLA for Porter Creek South and will hold onto his ministerial portfolios in economic development and housing in the meantime.

In a press release immediately following Pillai's announcement, the Yukon Liberal Party said Pillai asked the party to kickstart the process for holding a leadership convention to pick a new party leader.

The party’s executive will discuss the timelines and entry rules for the convention, as laid out in the party’s constitution.

