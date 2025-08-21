UPDATE: Williams Lake courthouse building to return to business

RCMP have completed their on site investigation into a threat complaint

UPDATE:



Williams Lake government building will be returning to normal operations shortly, according to RCMP, with no further concern for public safety.

The court house, public health, court registry and Service BC operations will resume after an on site investigation by Williams Lake RCMP into a threats complaint. The investigation remains ongoing.

The building had been evacuated earlier during the business day with Borland Street blocked off to the public between Seventh Avenue N. and Fourth Avenue.

ORIGINAL:

The Williams Lake Law Courts at 540 Borland Street is being evacuated by RCMP, due to an unknown incident.

Police are reportedly securing the area, and staff within the building have been evacuated to a muster location. Others on scene include the Williams Lake Fire Department. Police are responding to the incident.

According to those on scene, the building was evacuated due to a potential bomb threat.

One block of Borland Street between Seventh Avenue and Fourth Avenue is restricted access only for emergency vehicles as they search the area. Business is still going on in neighbouring buildings, however vehicle access is being impacted.

A Tribune journalist is on scene.

A similar incident is also taking place in Prince George, where RCMP are requesting the public stay out of the downtown area as they conduct a high-risk investigation into a potential bomb threat at the courthouse on 250 George Street.