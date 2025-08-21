 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

UPDATE: Williams Lake courthouse building to return to business

RCMP have completed their on site investigation into a threat complaint
Misha Mustaqeem

UPDATE:
 

Williams Lake government building will be returning to normal operations shortly, according to RCMP, with no further concern for public safety.

The court house, public health, court registry and Service BC operations will resume after an on site investigation by Williams Lake RCMP into a threats complaint. The investigation remains ongoing.

The building had been evacuated earlier during the business day with Borland Street blocked off to the public between Seventh Avenue N. and Fourth Avenue. 

ORIGINAL:

The Williams Lake Law Courts at 540 Borland Street is being evacuated by RCMP, due to an unknown incident. 

Police are reportedly securing the area, and staff within the building have been evacuated to a muster location. Others on scene include the Williams Lake Fire Department. Police are responding to the incident. 

According to those on scene, the building was evacuated due to a potential bomb threat. 

One block of Borland Street between Seventh Avenue and Fourth Avenue is restricted access only for emergency vehicles as they search the area. Business is still going on in neighbouring buildings, however vehicle access is being impacted. 

A Tribune journalist is on scene. 

A similar incident is also taking place in Prince George, where RCMP are requesting the public stay out of the downtown area as they conduct a high-risk investigation into a potential bomb threat at the courthouse on 250 George Street.

 

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Misha Mustaqeem

Read more

Related

UPDATE: Bomb threat at courthouse false say Prince George RCMP
UPDATE: Bomb threat at courthouse false say Prince George RCMP