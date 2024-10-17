 Skip to content
BREAKING: Record 1 million voters attend advanced voting in 2024 B.C. election

222,907 votes counted in the final day of advance voting for the 2024 provincial election
Black Press Media Staff
voting-sign-elections-bc-nanaimo-01
British Columbians broke the record for advance voting in the 2024 provincial election, Elections BC said Thursday (Oct. 17).News Bulletin file photo

British Columbians hit a new record with one million votes during the six days of advance voting, Elections BC says. 

In total, 1,001,331 British Columbians voted Oct. 10 to 16 – the most ever in an advance voting period.

Broken down by day: 171,381 voted on Oct. 10; 155,464 people voted on Oct. 11; 150,250 people voted on Oct. 12; 119,660 people voted on Oct. 13; 181,669 people voted on Oct. 15; and 222,907 people voted on the final day, Oct. 16.

Advance voters accounted for 28.2 per cent of B.C.'s registered voters.

As of Oct. 7, there are 3,550,017 registered voters. However, people can still register to vote on election day, Oct. 19.

The 2024 advance voting numbers are nearly a 33 per cent increase from 2020 when 671,231 British Columbians took part in advance voting. In the 2020 election, 1,900,353 people voted in total. 

