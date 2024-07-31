BREAKING: Reports of landslide, 1 injured along Chilcotin River

An emergency response is underway to the Riske Creek/Hanceville area

The Tsilhqot'in National Government (TNG) has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Wednesday, July 31 after receiving reports of a landslide near Farwell Canyon west of Williams Lake.

The TNG is asking people to avoid the Chilcotin River area due to danger of unpredictable water flow.

The slide is said to have happened in the middle of the night between July 30 and July 31.

DK Ilnicki noted on social media that the Chilcotin River is completely blocked and there is an injured camper needing assistance.

Cariboo Regional District EOC information officer Gerald Pinchbeck confirmed they have received initial reports of the landslide and have activated an initial response and information gathering phase and are coordinating with First Nations.

Alexis Creek RCMP confirmed the slide occurred at Riske Creek near the Ilnicki ranch.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue confirmed the land search and rescue team is responding to rescue the injured person.

An intense thunderstorm over Williams Lake Monday night, July 29 brought with it 29.8mm of rain in a short period of time. It's not known how much rain fell in Riske Creek.

TNG tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse said the slide occurred in an area of Tsilhqot'in lands called Nagwentled that means slide area.

"It describes the area as a slide area and that's the way it has always been there," he said. "In my life it's the second time we've had a slide that has actually cut off the whole river."

He stressed it can be potentially dangerous for people wanting to venture out and see the slide for themselves.

"People should stay away," he said, noting the river will keep backing up and filling up with debris and putting pressure on all the soil. "When there is so much constant pressure it will eventually blow out again and open up. That's what happened the last time and that is what we are anticipating will happen again."

Alphonse said he hopes any nearby ranches will be OK and people living close to the Chilcotin River are not affected.

"It's difficult. Water can be a really strong element out there. Land upstream may become unstable because of the pressure and all that. Let's let the experts have access, let's stand afar and watch from afar."

Tsilhqot'in elder Joan Gentles, 77, said in her lifetime a slide has closed the river three times that she remembers.

Her family lived at Riske Creek.

