 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

BREAKING: Miners trapped in northwest B.C. mine; rescue underway

Company says three workers are safely in a refuge station with adequate food, water and ventilation for an extended stay
Thom Barker
Thom Barker
27466779_web1_20211209-BPD-mine-Red-Chris-Site-15-12
Three miners are trapped at Red Chris copper and gold mine in Northwestern B.C. (B.C. government photo)

A rescue operation is underway at Red Chris gold mine in Northwest B.C. according to B.C.'s premier, David Eby.

"There are three miners that are currently trapped underground. They are, to the best of our knowledge, uninjured and in a refuge area," the premier said during closing remarks at the Council of Federation First Ministers conference in Huntsville, Ont. this morning.

"The company is working with our world-leading mining rescue teams. BC miners are the best in the world. Our rescue teams are exceptional, and they will be working overtime to bring these workers home safely to their families," he added. 

Newmont, the global gold mining company, said in a statement that the miners—two from B.C. and one from Ontario—were trapped by two "fall of ground incidents" that occurred in the access way to the underground work area of a project at the mine.

“At the time of the initial incident, three business partner employees were working more than 500 meters beyond the affected zone and were asked to relocate to a designated refuge station before a subsequent fall of ground blocked the access way," the statement said.

The company received confirmation that the workers were safely in the refuge bay before the second incident cut off communication, but Newmont says the refuge bays are equipped with adequate food, water and ventilation to support an extended stay.

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Thom Barker

About the Author: Thom Barker

After graduating with a geology degree from Carleton University and taking a detour through the high tech business, Thom started his journalism career as a fact-checker for a magazine in Ottawa in 2002.
Read more

More News

B.C. transfers large chunk of Nanaimo area land to Vancouver Island First Nation
B.C. transfers large chunk of Nanaimo area land to Vancouver Island First Nation
Cogburn Creek wildfire under control
Cogburn Creek wildfire under control
Vancouver Island wildfire at Comox Lake now classified as 'being held'
Vancouver Island wildfire at Comox Lake now classified as 'being held'