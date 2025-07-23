BREAKING: Miners trapped in northwest B.C. mine; rescue underway

Company says three workers are safely in a refuge station with adequate food, water and ventilation for an extended stay

A rescue operation is underway at Red Chris gold mine in Northwest B.C. according to B.C.'s premier, David Eby.

"There are three miners that are currently trapped underground. They are, to the best of our knowledge, uninjured and in a refuge area," the premier said during closing remarks at the Council of Federation First Ministers conference in Huntsville, Ont. this morning.

"The company is working with our world-leading mining rescue teams. BC miners are the best in the world. Our rescue teams are exceptional, and they will be working overtime to bring these workers home safely to their families," he added.

Newmont, the global gold mining company, said in a statement that the miners—two from B.C. and one from Ontario—were trapped by two "fall of ground incidents" that occurred in the access way to the underground work area of a project at the mine.

“At the time of the initial incident, three business partner employees were working more than 500 meters beyond the affected zone and were asked to relocate to a designated refuge station before a subsequent fall of ground blocked the access way," the statement said.

The company received confirmation that the workers were safely in the refuge bay before the second incident cut off communication, but Newmont says the refuge bays are equipped with adequate food, water and ventilation to support an extended stay.