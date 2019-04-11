Uniformed and plain clothes officers continue to investigate the death of a man in the Gordon Head area (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Saanich police investigate in Gordon Head after man found dead

The man was found unresponsive near Arbutus Cove Lane

Saanich police closed off an area near the 4200-block of Gordon Head Road at Arbutus Cove Lane after a man was found unresponsive and not breathing Thursday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services initially attended the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police, both plain-clothes and uniformed officers, continue to remain on scene, including members of the detective division and the forensic identification team. At least six vehicles converged at the site, with a handful clustering near the lane.

Officers closed off Gordon Head Road between Wenman Drive and Arbutus Road to members of public, but did allow residents who live in the immediate area to access their homes. Of notable interest was the considerable distance between the cluster of vehicles on Gordon Head Road and the road closures near Arbutus Road and Wenman Drive.

Police have released no additional information about the incident beyond the initial release issued at 1:47 p.m.

“There is no further information at this time,” said Sgt. Julie of Saanich Police in an initial release. “An update will be provided when available.”

-With files from Wolfgang Depner

The Saanich Police Department is investigating a body found in Gordon Head. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Remembering Judith Rose Burke

Most Read