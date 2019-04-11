Saanich police investigate in Gordon Head after man found dead

The man was found unresponsive near Arbutus Cove Lane

Uniformed and plain clothes officers continue to investigate the death of a man in the Gordon Head area (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Saanich police closed off an area near the 4200-block of Gordon Head Road at Arbutus Cove Lane after a man was found unresponsive and not breathing Thursday afternoon.

Saanich Police are investigating a man found deceased in the 4200 block of Gordon Head Rd by Arbutus Cove Lane this afternoon. Traffic is being re-routed so please avoid this area. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/ir8BsMW4w9 — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 11, 2019

BC Emergency Health Services initially attended the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police, both plain-clothes and uniformed officers, continue to remain on scene, including members of the detective division and the forensic identification team. At least six vehicles converged at the site, with a handful clustering near the lane.

#Saanich @SaanichPolice are currently investigating a death on Gordon Head Road near Arbutus Road pic.twitter.com/AZYsuXOKT7 — Saanich News (@saanichnews) April 11, 2019

Officers closed off Gordon Head Road between Wenman Drive and Arbutus Road to members of public, but did allow residents who live in the immediate area to access their homes. Of notable interest was the considerable distance between the cluster of vehicles on Gordon Head Road and the road closures near Arbutus Road and Wenman Drive.

#Saanich close up of the current investigation into a death in Gordon Head area near Arbutus Lane pic.twitter.com/5UcMtJnpxZ — Saanich News (@saanichnews) April 11, 2019

Police have released no additional information about the incident beyond the initial release issued at 1:47 p.m.

“There is no further information at this time,” said Sgt. Julie of Saanich Police in an initial release. “An update will be provided when available.”

-With files from Wolfgang Depner

The Saanich Police Department is investigating a body found in Gordon Head. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)