Delays expected for motorists heading towards Colwood

A vehicle has rear-ended a school bus near Six Mile Road in View Royal.

The crash is currently not impacting traffic flow into Victoria but is causing delays for motorists heading into Colwood.

More to come…

READ ALSO: Russell Books marks opening of new location by setting Guinness World Record



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.