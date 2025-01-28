Sonia Furstenau stepping down as leader of B.C. Greens

B.C. Green Party planning out the specifics for the leadership race

Sonia Furstenau said she's stepping down as the leader of the B.C. Green Party, but insisted that her party has not reached its ceiling, while warning of larger threats against democracy.

Furstenau, who described herself as a "reluctant" and "accidental" politician, announced her decision to leave elected politics after a decade Tuesday (Jan. 28) in Victoria.

"This is it for politics," she said. "It was fun – mostly."

Furstenau, who recently became a grandmother, cited personal reasons for her resignation in describing the last year causing "a kind of bone-marrow level of exhaustion."

Furstenau's resignation comes after she had lost her campaign to win the riding of Victoria-Beacon Hill during last October's provincial election. Furstenau, who had previously represented Cowichan Valley between 2017 and 2024, said she had already decided before the election to step down as a leader in early 2025.

"I knew that I wasn't going to run again and I knew the best thing for the B.C. Greens would be to have enough time for a new leader to find their feet, to build their teams and to start building up for the next election," she said. "So I don't know if anybody else knew this, but I knew for certain that my time as leader was limited either way."

Furstenau's announcement marks the end of a political career that had started in Vancouver Island's Cowichan Valley, where voters first elected her to the regional district, then twice as their MLA before her unsuccessful switch to Victoria-Beacon Hill. Furstenau had first gained political prominence when she successfully lobbied the B.C. Liberals to revoke the permit for a contaminated landfill site near Shawnigan Lake's water supply.

Furstenau cited that political history to make the larger point that politicians can succeed through collaboration with locals and across party lines rather than conflict.

"I also didn't expect that the minister that were lobbying so (former environment minister Mary Polak) would ultimately become a friend," she said.

Furstenau offered several such insights and appeals during her speech, which referenced the 2017 confidence-and-supply agreement that led to first NDP government in 16 years under the late premier John Horgan and the 2024 agreement with current New Democratic Premier David Eby.

"The B.C. Greens have played an over-sized role in B.C. politics," she said. "Our team was part of significant change, banning big money in politics, lobbying reform and greater transparency."

She also pointed to accomplishments in the areas of Indigenous relations and environmental assessments. "Most importantly, we showed that cooperation results in better outcomes."

Furstenau said she was "feeling a great sense of accomplishment," when looking back on her time in politics. She added she is leaving politics "with my integrity with me."

Jeremy Valeriote, MLA for West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, will assume the role of interim leader. Valeriote, as well Rob Botterell, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, said they would not run to replace Furstenau, who had become leader in 2020 following the resignation of former leader Andrew Weaver.

The party plans to announce the rules for replacing Furstenau in February and elect a new leader in September.

With neither Valeriote nor Botterell running for the leadership, the party's new leader will start his or her career outside the legislature. Furstenau said she is comfortable that the two sitting MLAs will hold government accountable in pointing to agreement the party had signed with New Democrats.

"They will continue to work as an opposition caucus, fighting for all of the things that are so embedded in the values of the B.C. Greens and in our platform, fighting for better action on climate change, for a transition of our economy, fighting for services for people, for recognizing that government should first and foremost be serving the most marginalized, most vulnerable people in society."

Whether that agenda has a future in light of political developments cited by Furstenau herself remains to be seen.

"We have a difficult road ahead of us in politics and democracy," she said. "It's not an exaggeration. We are not just facing idle threats from bombastic men to attract attention. There are growing threats to democracies in the United States, across Europe and here in Canada."

Warning of a "billionaire-class" creating an oligarchy and "chaos" stemming from climate change, Furstenau rejected the suggestion that her party has stalled out, while acknowledging that the current electoral system works against her party.

"In this age of polarization, Greens are more important than ever," she said. "I really think in the next election, we are going to see a wave of B.C. Greens elected to the B.C. legislature," she added.