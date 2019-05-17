UPDATE: Investigation continues after early morning fire at Blanshard Courts

A window at the back of the townhouse complex was knocked out from the fire. Fire crews say they will likely be on scene until about noon today while an investigation takes place. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

An early morning fire tore through a townhouse complex on Blanshard Street Friday, between Bay Street and Hillside Avenue.

Victoria Fire Battalion Chief Wayne Moody said crews believe the blaze was deliberately started and an investigation would be taking place to determine the cause.

Approximately six units at Blanshard Courts, 901 Kings Rd.

He says he can’t comment if someone was taken out in cuffs but says he believes the fire was deliberately started and there will be a police investigation pic.twitter.com/lYNC9IHHUi — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 17, 2019

According to Moody, fire crews were called to the scene at 4:09 a.m.

“We had a fully involved fire in one of the suites,” he noted. “We had it pretty well knocked down from the interior but with the strong winds the fire got into the attic space and started travelling north into the adjoining suites.”

Crews battled the fire from the inside and the outside as well as the roof. Moody noted crews were most successful battling the blaze from the roof.

Residents at the complex reported one person being taken into police custody. Moody could not confirm that but said a police investigation will be taking place.

“I believe this is a deliberately set fire,” he said. “Police were called to this scene and people were in the suite when the fire occurred.”

At this time, it’s undetermined as to where the fire started in the suite but everyone in the entire row of suites was evacuated and no one was hurt in the blaze.

A BC Transit bus arrived on scene at about 4:25 a.m. to provide shelter for the evacuees.

Olympia Koziatek, Victoria Fire Emergency Management, said the evacuees will most likely be taken to a hotel for the next three days while the investigation takes place.

Emergency Support Services were on scene handing out blankets to the evacuees.

One of the evacuees, who wished to remain anonymous, was visiting one of the residents in the townhouse complex and was staying in the unit directly beside the suite in question.

“The cops started yelling to get everybody out and then we picked up our kids and got the other people who were staying in the house out,” she said.

The mom of two said evacuees were moved to the front exterior of the building and then asked to either move to a nearby Subway restaurant or stand on the other side of the street.

“Just from that short period of time, the flames were bursting through the windows and through the roof.”

A resident tells me the apartment where the flames started has been the subject of numerous police visits. He says the people living in the apartment were heavy partiers. — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) May 17, 2019

She couldn’t smell smoke until her family had been evacuated and were standing outside, watching the fire.

“It ended up spreading to the right side of the unit and we were in the left side,” she said. “There were large flames, big balls of black smoke, you heard glass crashing and things breaking inside the house.”

Northbound traffic on Blanshard Street was being redirected until about 8 a.m.

One northbound lane has reopened for motorists. Fire crews expect to be on scene until at least noon.

More to come.