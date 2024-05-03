BREAKING: Three Edmonton men charged in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder

Police remain tight-lipped on evidence, motive in 2023 homicide at Surrey’s Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara

Three suspects from Edmonton have been arrested and charged in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in June 2023.

Karan Brar, 22; Kamalpreet Singh, 22; and Karanpreet Singh, 28, have all been charged with firsst-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the homicide.

Investigators provided an update to media on Friday afternoon (May 3) at a press conference at BC RCMP Headquarters in Surrey.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot to death on June 18, 2023 in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood just before 8:30 p.m. The 45-year-old, who was the temple president at the time, was found in his truck suffering from gunshot wounds. Nijjar succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Assistant commissioner David Teboul, commander of the federal policing program in the Pacific region, said police would not be able to speak about the “nature of the evidence” collected by police, nor the motive behind the killing.

“I will say this matter is still very much under active investigation,” he said. “I will underscore that today’s announcements are not a complete account of the investigative work currently underway.”

Days after the shooting, Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) shared details of two suspects. According to investigators, the suspects — who were wearing face coverings — ran southbound on 122 Street, through Cougar Creek Park and onto 121 Street after the incident. A getaway vehicle was possibly waiting for them upon their arrival.

According to the Nijjar family, the temple president had been meeting with Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers regularly before his death, as threats against him were mounting. Balraj Nijjar said his father was told about the threats and was advised to stay home.

Nijjar was also a vocal advocate for the Khalistan movement, which advocates for a separate Sikh homeland in Punjab, India, which led to accusations against him of terrorism and separatism by the government.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a close associate of Nijjar’s, said that Nijjar had asked authorities for a bulletproof vest weeks before he was killed but was told they could not provide one. The president was also told to avoid going to the gurdwara at his usual times and should avoid being seen in public, Pannun said.

But Balraj said his father did not want to hide.

While the Indian government has denied involvement in Nijjar’s death, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in September 2023 that there was “credible” information linking India to the killing.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, in a statement issued May 3, urges the federal government to “take every opportunity to determine if there was foreign government involvement in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil.”

“That question needs to be answered given the circumstances surrounding Mr. Nijjar’s murder,” she said.

This story is currently developing. More to come.

- with files from Canadian Press, Black Press Media staff