Emergency crews are responding to a small rockslide on the northbound side of the Malahat just between Goldstream Provincial Park and Ice Cream Mountain. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews are responding to a small rockslide on the northbound side of the Malahat just between Goldstream Provincial Park and Ice Cream Mountain.

Traffic is backed up to Leigh Rd. Drivers can divert around Finlayson Arm Rd to continue heading north.

More to come…

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.