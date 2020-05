Saanich police on the scene of a crash two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of McKenzie Avenue east of the Pat Bay Highway near Rainbow Street. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A collision on McKenzie Avenue Thursday evening closed several lanes to traffic.

Around 6:15 p.m., Saanich police were on scene at a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of McKenzie Avenue east of the Pat Bay Highway near Rainbow Street.

With several lanes closed in both directions, police were on scene redirecting traffic through the area.

