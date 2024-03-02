BREAKING: Train strikes debris, spills diesel on tracks near Agassiz

Environmental crews investigating

An estimated 5,000 to 6,000 litres of diesel fuel spilled along the railroad east of Agassiz on Friday (March 1), Canada Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Rail has confirmed.

CPKC spokesperson Terry Cunha said a VIA passenger train hit debris along the tracks at about 8 p.m. on Friday evening, resulting in damage to the train’s fuel tank and a spill along 500 metres of railway. There were 121 passengers aboard the train, and there were no reports of injuries.

Cunha said area first responders helped contain the spill and an environmental team was dispatched to further work on cleanup and assess the situation. The incident is under investigation.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority, and emergency services were immediately contacted to secure the scene,” the VIA stated in an email on Saturday afternoon.

The provincial government stated they are workign with the Seabird Island First Nation and their fire department to manage any diesel fuel that has spilled into the local environment.

“Regular incident updates are being provided to the First Nation, and we will know more in the coming days,” the province told The Observer.

The train was not able to proceed due to the damage. All passengers were transported via bus to Vancouver, Kamloops and Jasper.

