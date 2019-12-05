Two suspects are believed to have stolen $10,000 worth of jewelry from WestShore Gold and Silver Thursday morning. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

In and out in 60 seconds, two suspects get away with $10,000 worth of jewelry after break-in at WestShore Gold and Silver

Langford business broken into just down the street from West Shore RCMP detachment

Two suspects have allegedly stolen $10,000 worth of jewelry from WestShore Gold and Silver.

Owner Cory Kowalchuk was alerted to the break-in at the Goldstream Avenue store at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday.

Video surveillance caught two suspects on mountain bikes breaking the front door glass and crawling through. They were wearing gloves, masks, hats, and hoodies.

Kowalchuk noted the suspects were in and out in less than 60 seconds. “One went for the necklaces, one went for the rings. They took one armload each,” he said.

This is the first time his business has been broken into in the five and half years he’s been operating.

“This community is full of really great people and I’m not going to treat everyone like a criminal just because a couple of jacka**** came through the door.”

West Shore RCMP is investigating.

The local detachment was not immediately available for comment.

More to come…

