BREAKING: Vancouver police say they shot suspect who stabbed a ‘number’ of people

Videos show a person on a stretcher as paramedics perform chest compressions
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Police officers are shown aiming their guns over the counter of a convenience store in Vancouver on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in this still taken from handout video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO  Mainul Islam

Police in Vancouver say they have shot a suspect who stabbed “a number of people.”

They say the violent incident happened in the downtown core, near the city’s main library.

A video seen by The Canadian Press shows police aiming their guns over the counter of a convenience store and firing at least 10 times.

Police are heard on the video yelling, “move over” as several officers aim their weapons inside the 7-Eleven store.

Mainul Islam, a student and part-time delivery worker who captured the scene on video, says he was stopped by police from entering the store before witnessing the shooting of a man he described as “homeless.”

Other video posted online shows a person being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher as paramedics perform chest compressions.

