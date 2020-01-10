BREAKING: Vic West building evacuated during ongoing police incident

A police incident in Vic West has resulted in the evacuation of an apartment building in the 00-block of Saghalie Road.
Residents were told that a suspect with weapons was in the building.
VicPD and Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team are on scene.
Police are asking everyone to “avoid the area out of an abundance of caution” while crews work to resolve the situation peacefully, said Bowen Osoko, spokesperson for VicPD.
We're responding to an on-going incident in the 00-block of Saghalie road in Vic West. We're asking everyone who does not need to be in that immediate area to avoid it out of an abundance of caution. #yyjtraffic in the area is effected. #yyj
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 11, 2020
Reminder: please don't share photos, descriptions or video of officers staging. We're working to resolve this incident peacefully. Showing officer locations during an incident puts people at risk.
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 11, 2020
