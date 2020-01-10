Heavy police presence outside Vic West apartment building. (Reader submitted)

BREAKING: Vic West building evacuated during ongoing police incident

Heavy police presence on scene, area closed to all traffic

A police incident in Vic West has resulted in the evacuation of an apartment building in the 00-block of Saghalie Road.

Residents were told that a suspect with weapons was in the building.

VicPD and Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team are on scene.

Police are asking everyone to “avoid the area out of an abundance of caution” while crews work to resolve the situation peacefully, said Bowen Osoko, spokesperson for VicPD.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Public asked not to share police location during active incidents

@devonscarlett
