Victoria MLA Grace Lore diagnosed with cancer

‘I am temporarily stepping away from my role… to look after my health’: Lore

Grace Lore, minister of children and family development and MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, announced her cancer diagnosis in a post on X on Dec. 5.

“Late last month, I was diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” reads the post. “This diagnosis was very sudden, and I am working with medical professionals to address this head-on, right away.”

Friends, some personal news I would like to share with you.

Lore announced that she would temporarily step down from her role as minister for the time being.

“I am temporarily stepping away from my role as minister… to look after my health,” said Lore. “This file is so important and requires the full attention of someone to make the changes we need because kids need us to get it right.

“By stepping back, I will be able to focus solely on my treatment and recovery, so I can get back to doing this work as soon as possible.”

The minister added that she intends to participate in important votes in the legislature to ensure the stability of the NDP government, which holds a slim majority of one vote.

Lore concluded her statement by saying she is eager to return to her position as soon as her health allows.

“I’m committed to beating this cancer and getting back to work for British Columbians as soon as I can.”

Since the announcement, support has poured in from her party and other politicians.

“I am saddened by the news,” said B.C. Premier David Eby. “We look forward to her being able to return to the role after focusing on her recovery. “She is an inspiration to me and… I know that her family, Rob, Eve and Asher will be wrapping her with love during this time.”

“Our entire… caucus and larger movement is sending her strength and love during this time.”

In his statement, Eby mentioned that Jodie Wickens, MLA for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, will step into Lore’s role until her return.

B.C. Greens leader Sonia Frusteneau, who competed against Lore in the recent provincial election in the riding of Victoria-Beacon Hill, sent her well wishes.

"I want to extend my sincere support to Grace Lore as she faces this difficult and worrisome diagnosis,” said Furstenau. “We are all thinking of Grace and her family during this time, and we send our best wishes for her treatment and recovery. We look forward to seeing her back to full health.”