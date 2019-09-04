Victoria Police close off portion of Shelbourne street as negotiations continue with barricaded man

The man stole a car and rammed several vehicles earlier this morning

The 2200-block of Shelbourne is closed to the public following an police incident (Google Maps)

The Victoria Police have closed off the 2200-block of Shelbourne Street as they try to arrest a man involved in the damage of several vehicles. The man is believed to be barricaded in a residence on Begbie Street.

Police were called to the area near Shelbourne and Begbie streets shortly after 6:15 a.m. this morning after receiving reports of an intoxicated man standing in the middle of the road.

When officers arrived the man tried to flee in a stolen vehicle, ramming multiple parked cars including the first attending police vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the process.

Afterwards, the man abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police believe the man fled to a residence on Begbie Street where he barricaded himself inside.

VicPD said that “out of an abundance of caution” the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was activated.

Negotiators are presently on scene attempting to speak with the man.

Police are asking the public to not post pictures of officers’ locations or movements as they attempt to take the man into custody.

More to come…

ALSO READ: Victoria police seek information about suspect caught on camera kicking out window

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram