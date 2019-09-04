The 2200-block of Shelbourne is closed to the public following an police incident (Google Maps)

Victoria Police close off portion of Shelbourne street as negotiations continue with barricaded man

The man stole a car and rammed several vehicles earlier this morning

The Victoria Police have closed off the 2200-block of Shelbourne Street as they try to arrest a man involved in the damage of several vehicles. The man is believed to be barricaded in a residence on Begbie Street.

Police were called to the area near Shelbourne and Begbie streets shortly after 6:15 a.m. this morning after receiving reports of an intoxicated man standing in the middle of the road.

When officers arrived the man tried to flee in a stolen vehicle, ramming multiple parked cars including the first attending police vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the process.

Afterwards, the man abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police believe the man fled to a residence on Begbie Street where he barricaded himself inside.

VicPD said that “out of an abundance of caution” the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was activated.

Negotiators are presently on scene attempting to speak with the man.

Police are asking the public to not post pictures of officers’ locations or movements as they attempt to take the man into custody.

More to come…

ALSO READ: Victoria police seek information about suspect caught on camera kicking out window

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
New code aims to crack down on bullying and harassment on construction sites
Next story
Man who crashed while paragliding off Stawamus Chief dies

Just Posted

BREAKING: Victoria Police close off portion of Shelbourne street as negotiations continue with barricaded man

The man stole a car and rammed several vehicles earlier this morning

Province will not take action in establishing a regional police force for Greater Victoria

Regionalized police department requires local push, province says

This September, think of Terry and all touched by cancer: Fred Fox

Terry Fox’s brother, Fred, stops in Victoria before annual Canada tour

Police warning residents after several bear sightings in Saanich

Residents asked to be ‘bear aware’ after sightings near West Saanich and Sparton roads

Camosun students, staff can now take the Westshore Commuter Express

Electric bus service is free to Camosun College students and staff

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Federal appeals court approves six legal challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

12 were filed in total

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

DFO announces project funding to at-risk species conservation programs

The two programs have approved funding for nearly 90 new projects over the next year.

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Winery will also donate $2 from each bottle sold to the BC SPCA

Vancouver Island beekeeper Blaine Hardie dies

Hardie owned and operated Hardie Honey for more than 20 years

Most Read