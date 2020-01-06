V2V Empress boat in the Inner Harbour getting ready to head to Vancouver. (Don Descoteau/Black Press)

BREAKING: Victoria to Vancouver private ferry company shuts down operations

V2V Vacations finished the 2019 season in October with double-digit growth

V2V Vacations will cease services between Vancouver and Victoria.

A statement posted on the website says the company will stop running “with immediate effect.”

Travelers who have already purchased tickets can receive full refunds by contacting the company. V2V also lays out two options would-be passengers can use — BC Ferries and Harbour Air Seaplane.

The “premium cruise experience,” that sails daily between March and October, has been in operation since May 2017.

V2V completed the 2019 season at the end of October, which according to a press release, was a year that saw “double-digit growth,” along with the addition of a variety of Victoria day tours and a GlobalTrends Marketing Award.

“The financial prospects remain unsatisfactory to sustain the business, and our continued operation in 2020 is simply not economically viable,” states Julian Wright, general manager.


