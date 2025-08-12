Highway 3 wildfire outside Osoyoos now held

Crews are responding to the fire near Old Richter Road

Residents near Highway 3 and the Osoyoos Industrial Park area are being told on Aug. 11 to prepare to evacuate due to a fast-moving nearby wildfire.

UPDATE: 8:15 p.m.

The wildfire off Highway 3 outside Osoyoos, near Old Richter Road, is considered held by the BC Wildfire Service as of 8:09 p.m.

A fire that is considered held remains active but is not expected to grow beyond its boundaries under current conditions and fuel.

Highway 3 has partially reopened to single-lane alternating traffic near the fire.

DriveBC still lists the detour of Highway 3A from Keremeos to Kaleden to Highway 97.

The last estimated size of the fire remained at 7.5 hectares.

UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and Town of Osoyoos issued a warning for residents near Highway 3 and the Osoyoos Industrial Park to prepare to evacuate due to the nearby wildfire.

According to the RDOS, the fire is currently fast-moving. No formal evacuation alert areas or orders have been issued yet.

The Oliver Fire Department has joined Osoyoos Fire Rescue and the BC Wildfire Service in responding to the blaze

The Oliver Fire Department shared that it was deployed to provide both direct action on the blaze and structural protection efforts.

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

The wildfire off Highway 3 outside Osoyoos, off Old Richter Road, is currently an estimated 7.5 hectares and out-of-control.

Helicopters have been seen using Osoyoos Lake to fill up and drop on the fire since about 6 p.m.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue and BCWS have responded to the fire.

The Lower Similkmaeen Indian Band stated that they are currently monitoring the situation and that the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen was also fully aware and responding to the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A wildfire sparked shortly before 5:50 p.m. off Highway 3 outside Osoyoos.

Smoke from the fire is visible to the surrounding area, including the Nk'mip campgrounds.

The fire, located near Old Richter Road, is still listed as an initial spot-fire size by the BC Wildfire Service tracker; however, photos show the blaze could be growing.

Highway 3 is currently closed near the fire, and drivers heading east from Keremeos will need to detour through Okanagan Falls or along Fairview Road.

The cause of the fire is also listed as under investigation.

According to social media, a vehicle crash may have started the blaze.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.