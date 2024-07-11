Wildfire near Peachland now suspected to be human caused

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m.

Smoke from a wildfire north of Peachland can be seen across the Central Okanagan on Wednesday afternoon, July 10.

1 / 1 Smoke from a wildfire north of Peachland can be seen across the Central Okanagan on Wednesday afternoon, July 10. Advertisement

UPDATE 9:14 p.m.

The wildfire burning 4.5 km west of Peachland is now an estimated 2.2 hectares in size.

When the blaze was first discovered just before 5 p.m. July 10, BC Wildfire Service reported the cause to be dry lightning, after a thunderstorm had been forecast to pass through the area Tuesday evening.

Now, the Spring Lake wildfire is being reported by BC Wildfire as suspected human caused. The blaze is burning out of control and is spreading or is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter, or control line.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts for this incident. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has not issued an emergency notice at this time.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

The fire is now an estimated 1.2 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire Services. The cause is suspected dry lightning, after Environment Canada forecast a thunderstorm and high winds Tuesday evening.

BC Wildfire is responding to the blaze with two initial attack crews, one unit crew, two helicopters as well as air tankers.

The wildfire is considered displaying rank 2-3 behaviour at this time, meaning there is open flame and it's moving at a moderate rate of speed.

No evacuation alerts are in effect at the time.

This fire comes as the Interior of B.C. is under a heat warning, with multiple Okanagan cities breaking temperature records the last three days in a row.

Original

Smoke in the air can be seen in the Central Okanagan as a wildfire has sparked north of Peachland.

According to the BC Wildfire Service map, the Spring Lake fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

At this time, it's classified as out of control and 0.009 hectares in size. The cause is under investigation.

Several ground units are battling the blaze at this time. One bucket helicopter, five skimmer planes, one tanker plane are bucketing the blaze, while two spotter planes are above the fire. RCMP are also on scene.

It is about two kilometres away from Gerri Road in Upper Peachland, according to a Black Press reporter on scene. Heavy smoke, as well as a strong smell of smoke is in the area.

In the neighbourhood, there are many new homes and homes under construction that are backed up against the forest. People in the area are putting sprinklers on their roof as a precaution.

More to come.