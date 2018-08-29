WorkSafeBC has released its report on the Fernie arena tragedy. File photo

WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

Authority finds occupational health and safety systems did not mitigate risks to workers

An investigation into the Fernie arena tragedy has found occupational health and safety systems did not mitigate risks to three men who died after being exposed to ammonia at the facility.

Look back: Hundreds attend community memorial

WorkSafeBC also determined incident-response measures were not present when Lloyd Smith, Wayne Hornquist and Jason Podloski were performing maintenance on ice-making equipment at the arena, and this was a contributing factor to their deaths.

The agency has released its incident investigation report into the deadly ammonia release at the arena on October 17, 2017.

It aims to identify the cause of the incident, including contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future.

WorkSafeBC’s findings confirm Technical Safety BC’s report, which stated the gas leak was caused by a small hole within the chiller, which allowed for ammonia to mix with the brine solution.

Look back: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

“When the compromised refrigeration equipment was put into service it failed, exposing three workers to a lethal concentration of ammonia,” said a press release issued by WorkSafeBC on Wednesday afternoon.

A contributing factor was the manufacturing process of the chiller tubes, which fostered corrosion.

The report also notes that curling rink chiller was past its life expectancy.

“It had been in operation for approximately 30 years, while the industry norm for this design of chiller ranges from 20 to 25 years,” read the WorkSafeBC press release.

More to come.

Previous story
Lisa Helps apologizes: more people should have been included in Macdonald statue decision
Next story
2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Just Posted

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Lisa Helps apologizes: more people should have been included in Macdonald statue decision

The Victoria mayor issued her apology Aug. 29 on her municipal campaign website for not speaking with enough people about the statue’s removal

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

City opens new pathway, observation decks at Johnson Street Bridge

The pedestrian-only pathway along the south side of the bridge allows unique views of Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Witnesses sought in North Saanich rollover crash

Earlier hit-and-run in Sidney could be connected

Youths host sport swap to make athletics accessible in Victoria

The youth sport equipment exchange is Sept. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.at Oaklands Community Centre

Growing the South Island: Erin Bett, Fierce Love Farm

“As hard as it is, and as tired as you get, I don’t think there is really anywhere else most of us would rather be…”

WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

Authority finds occupational health and safety systems did not mitigate risks to workers

Saanich man wins national bridge title

A Saanich man has won his bid for a third national-level bridge… Continue reading

Island women cycling 275 km to fight AIDS in Africa

Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign aiming to raise $55,000

B.C. promotes breastfeeding for infants in government care after court ruling

The plan is intended to support vulnerable women and their infants

B.C. First Nations group stand firm on Trans Mountain pipeline before vote

If approved, the deal is expected to close in late 2018

Back to school: ICBC says nearly 400 kids injured each year

Drivers and parents in B.C. are reminded to slow down as kids head back to school next week

Appeal rejected for B.C. teacher who objects to union dues on religious grounds

LRB ruling finds his fear of a ‘grand Marxist agenda’ a political opposition not a religious one

Most Read