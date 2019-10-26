Breeding season brings out the aggression in bucks

It’s mating season for deer on Vancouver Island and residents are advised to be wary

A buck aggressively approached a person walking their dog in Saanich on Wednesday, Oct. 23, prompting the dog walker to call 911. (Black Press Media file photo)

On Wednesday the dispatcher for Saanich police received a call from a person who was approached aggressively by a buck while walking their dog. It serves as a good reminder that mating season for deer is just around the corner and residents should treat deer encounters with caution.

The breeding season for both white-tailed and Coastal black-tailed deer on Vancouver Island peaks in mid-November and lasts through December. Bucks can be particularly aggressive at this time as they try to secure breeding rights with does.

READ ALSO: Aggressive deer encounter in Saanich prompts warning

WildsafeBC warns you should never approach a deer, especially those with young. If you have concerns for your or your pets’ saftey due to deer in the area, report them to the Conservation Officer Service by calling 1-877-952-7277.

Saanich police said locals should make a judgement call before calling police to notify them of aggressive or dangerous deer. While residents should not hesitate to call 911 with safety concerns, the first course of action if there is no injury or incident should be to call Conservation.

If you or a pet are attacked by a deer, avoid falling to the ground, cover your head, and make a break for shelter if possible. Signs a deer may attack include laying their ears back and lowering their head.

READ ALSO: Caution urged after deer attacks two dogs in Sooke

For more information on safety around wildlife, you can visit Conservation Officer Service’s website, or WildsafeBC.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com