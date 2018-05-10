BC Transit is adding one additional bus loop in the lower Brentwood Bay area of Central Saanich this summer. (Arnold Lim/Black Press File)

Brentwood Bay transit users get one more loop

BC Transit adds fourth Route 75 peak trip service; more to come

Zeb King says it’s taken a decade, but there’s additional bus service coming to the Brentwood-Verdier loop in Central Saanich.

King, a Central Saanich District councillor, said BC Transit has confirmed there will be an additional Route 75 peak trip service added as of July 2, 2018. That gives people who work downtown Victoria a fourth option to get back home.

RELATED: Peninsula transit changes affect local routes.

Prior to 2004, King said the route offered more options to transit users who live in “lower Brentwood Bay” (Brentwood Drive, Verdier Road, Marchant Drive). However, BC Transit changed the service levels on Route 75 around that time, reducing the number of buses that left downtown Victoria for that specific loop to three.

People looking to get home on the Route 75 bus were able to catch the bus from Government and Superior streets at 4:05, 4:25 and 4:40 p.m.

A fourth departure at 5 p.m. comes into effect this summer.

James Wadsworth, Planning Manager for BC Transit, confirmed the change. The Route 75 bus, on an existing route, will leave the Legislative buildings in downtown Victoria at 5 p.m. and make its way into Brentwood Bay. As well, BC Transit has already made some service changes to bus routes to and from Butchart Gardens in Central Saanich.

Those changes, Wadsworth said, came about after public engagement on the Saanich Peninsula this spring at Panorama Recreation Centre.

“We heard from residents that they wanted improvements to Route 75,” he explained, adding extending that route — as well as trips to Butchart Gardens — helps workers and tourists alike.

BC Transit has also confirmed changes will be coming to other routes on the Peninsula.

Starting in September, additional service will be added to the Victoria International Airport and into the Dean Park area in North Saanich.

“These changes have already been approved by the Transit Commission,” Wadsworth said, adding BC Transit s now finalizing the schedule and other details.

An official announcement of the route changes is expected by the summer.

RELATED: Extended Tsawout bus route on its way.

King said he and council have been lobbying BC Transit over the years, to bring more service back to that route and said he’s glad the additional service will be added. He said it will give transit users in his community another option to get home after work — and could be the toe hold Central Saanich needs to see a return to traditional bus service levels. He said the District is sending a letter of thanks to BC Transit and at the same time will ask them to reinstate previous service levels on the Brentwood Bay loop.

Previous story
Vernon shooting, Penticton carjacking and fatal shooting in Nanaimo linked: police

Just Posted

One person dead in incident at Port Sidney Marina

Police said the individual did not drown; cause of death to be determined

Strawberry Vale Preschool balks at school board rent increase

Community run preschool dates back to 1951

Fernwood garden in the middle of land dispute with school district 61

School board wants to demolish garden that a Victoria man has been using for four years

Victoria police seize drugs, stolen property after break and enter arrest

Two suspects were arrested at the 400-block of Cecelia Road Wednesday morning

Ticket sales low for women’s rugby sevens in Langford

Organizers hope fans will fill the stands for world class event

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Vernon shooting, Penticton carjacking and fatal shooting in Nanaimo linked: police

Public assistance sought in locating car associated with three B.C. incidents that left one man dead.

VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris sings love for Canada while filming in B.C.

The ‘How I Met your Mother’ actor spent his last weekend in B.C. enjoying the fresh outdoors

Feds to boost G7 security by flying in 3,000 officers, German shepherds

G7 leaders to meet in June in Quebec

Allegations against MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh waved off the suggestion the two incidents were linked

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Saanich extends fire dispatch agreement with departing communities

Saanich will continue to dispatch fire services to five communities for several… Continue reading

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Most Read