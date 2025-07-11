Brian 'Fuzz' Morissette receives Courtenay’s highest honour

City of Courtenay awards Freedom of the City award to long-time community volunteer, music advocate and behind-the-scenes organizer

The City of Courtenay has awarded its highest honour, Freedom of the City, to Brian “Fuzz” Morissette, a long-time community volunteer, music advocate and behind-the-scenes organizer whose contributions have helped shape the community over the past five decades.

The honour was announced during the opening ceremonies of Courtenay’s Canada Day celebrations at Lewis Park on July 1, where Morissette was recognized for his significant contributions to the cultural and social life of the Comox Valley.

Whether working as a musician, audio technician, supporting fundraisers or mentoring fellow musicians, Morissette is known for his warmth, humility and commitment to community service.

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells acknowledged Morissette’s dedication and impact. “Fuzz exemplifies the qualities of integrity, compassion and dedication that are integral to the fabric of our society. He has given 50 years of service to the Comox Valley — always with humility, generosity and a contagious enthusiasm that brings people together. This honour reflects the deep appreciation we have for everything he’s done and continues to do for our community.”

Morissette has lived in the Comox Valley for more than 50 years. In the early 1970s, he and his wife, Dianne, invested their savings in a Fuzzy Orange franchise — a citrus drink kiosk they opened at the newly built Driftwood Mall. It was the kiosk that earned him the name “Fuzz.” They later helped launch six additional locations for other operators across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland before selling the business a decade later.

He also volunteered as an RCMP auxiliary officer, joining local officers in the field to ensure they weren’t responding to calls alone — a reflection of his care for others and sense of responsibility to the community.

While his early ventures established his roots in the region, it is his decades of volunteer work that have had the greatest impact. Since 2013, Morissette has helped coordinate the Simms Summer Concerts as a producer and musician, supporting many other musicians of all ages and helping foster a welcoming and inclusive music scene in Courtenay.

He is also the longest-serving volunteer with the Comox Valley Child Development Association (CVCDA), contributing to all 50 of their annual telethons and helping raise millions of dollars in support of children, youth and adults with diverse abilities. CVCDA President Pam Crowe said, “Without people like Fuzz, we simply wouldn’t be able to do the work we do.”

Morissette has also played a key role in Courtenay’s Canada Day celebrations, volunteering for decades as part of the organizing committee and co-managing stage performances enjoyed by thousands each year.

“Fuzz epitomizes the unsung heroes of our community — those who serve not for accolades but from the goodness of their heart. He has enriched the lives of so many people in the Valley through his kindness, energy and unwavering community spirit. This is a well-deserved honour that reflects a lifetime of generous, behind-the-scenes service,” said Courtenay Councillor Doug Hillian.

Freedom of the City is the highest recognition a municipality can bestow. The award honours individuals who have made outstanding, enduring contributions to the well-being of their community. A formal presentation will take place at a Council meeting this fall.