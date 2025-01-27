Bridge in Kelowna closed after RCMP explosive unit called in for vehicle fire

The bridge will be closed for several hours

UPDATE: 10:20 a..m.

Monitored Black Press Media emails received a message on Monday morning from an individual allegedly linked to the van that was believed to be parked on the bridge.

Black Press Media does not name or identify individuals who have not been officially charged.

The letter was also posted to social media and claims that there might be explosive material in the van, which remains on the bridge at 10 a.m. Monday.

RCMP continue to wait for the Lower Mainland Explosive Disposal Unit to arrive on scene.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

RCMP have closed one lane of Bernard Avenue, westbound, in response to the early morning vehicle fire on the Bennett Bridge.

From Westside Road to Pandosy Street is also closed.

The William R. Bennett Bridge is closed in both directions in Kelowna Monday morning due to a police situation involving the Lower Mainland Explosive Disposal Unit.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier with the Kelowna RCMP says police responded to an individual in crisis who had parked a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the William Bennet Bridge at about 3:45 a.m.

This individual is believed to have ignited a small fire in the vehicle before they were safely taken into custody.

According to a witness in the area, a white van was parked horizontally across the eastbound lanes at about 4 a.m. The van blocking the bridge appears to belong to an ice cream business, with a logo that reads Mr. Chill, Ice Cream.

“The bridge is closed in both directions right now, while we have the necessary resources, including the Lower Mainland Explosive Disposal Unit, to ensure the vehicle can be removed safely,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP media relations officer. “Once we deem the vehicle is safe, it will be removed and the highway will be reopened. Expect the bridge to be closed for several hours, please make alternate driving arrangements in the meantime.”