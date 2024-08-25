Recovery underway for truck and driver, Highway 1 in Sicamous open

The driver of the truck died in the crash

Boaters are asked to use caution and watch out for marked buoys after a semi-truck crashed through the railing of the Bruhn Bridge and into Sicamous Narrows.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Assessments of the spill have determined the truck was not carrying any hazardous materials and there is no health risk to the public. The diesel spill from the truck is still being assessed.

Bruhn Bridge has reopened to vehicle traffic at a reduced speed. Pedestrians are not permitted on the bridge.

Sicamous Beach Park is also closed to the public.

Recovery of the truck and its spilled materials is continuing today.

Repairs to the bridge guard rail are expected to take place on Monday, Aug. 26.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has offered its condolences to the friends and family of the truck driver who died in the crash.