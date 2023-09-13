Bridge repairs bring nightly closures to Tofino-Ucluelet access

‘Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers’

Bridge repairs on Highway 4 have temporarily shut off access to red-eye travellers as the only road in and out of the West Coast will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Sept. 12-14.

The work began on Sept. 11 and the road will be limited to single-lane alternating traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

In a statement, Mainroad Mid Island Contracting explained the work is needed for bridge maintenance on Lost Shoe #2, which is located about 2 kilometres from the West Coast junction.

“Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers,” Mainroad’s statement reads. “Please show respect for all roadside crews—Slow Down.”

