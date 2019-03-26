Bonnie Lewis, a Bridge’s for Women Employment Program graduate and owner of Sweeping Beauty Concierge, is ready to take on Victoria with her new found insight from the six month intensive program. (Photo provided)

Bridges for Women grad takes on new business idea

Victoria woman puts her lessons into action with Sweeping Beauty Concierge

Move over Marie Kondo, Bonnie Lewis of Sweeping Beauty Concierge is ready to de-clutter the people of Victoria’s homes, heads and hearts.

Lewis is a graduate of the Bridges for Women Employment Program and believes she’s a testament to the power an individual can have in making choices that can change their lives. The programs provided by the Bridge’s for Women Society are for women who have experienced trauma at any time in their lives that has impacted them negatively whether that be relationships or ability to be employed and teaches them better coping and surviving skills.

The six month program that Lewis attended offered education, training and personal and group counselling.

RELATED: Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

“Six months is wild. There are days when it feels like six years and there are days when it feels like six seconds,” says Lewis. “Unless you’ve gone through it, I actually don’t know if you can fully appreciate what those women do, collectively, for the Bridges participants in those classrooms and counselling sessions.”

Lewis started Sweeping Beauty as a cleaning company in the early 2000s. Running errands, walking people’s dogs and cleaning, Lewis found herself doing the work solely because she was good – leaving her feeling stuck.

“I decided to go full time into caregiving — which I’m very good at — but I feel it chose me and I didn’t really choose it.”

After separating from her husband, Lewis recalls her breaking point was in the midst of another 14-hour work day. Sitting alone in her car for a 20-minute break in between clients, she heard a radio ad for the employment program and decided that was it. She remembers feeling a mix of excitement and nerves, a sign she was headed the right direction.

“Sometimes it’s not 50/50, but the idea is just to start saying yes to things,” says Lewis.

RELATED: Bridges for Women’s Victoria Pruden takes a shot at Metis politics

Wendy Schultz, a program facilitator for Bridges, says the impact the program makes on the women coming through the door is incredible.

“I would say I start noticing change in about three weeks,” says Schultz. “And then in the next few weeks as things start to settle in and women get these really big ah-ha moments … and they start to put themselves first.”

A couple weeks into the employment program Lewis says she had her ah-ha moment, realizing how many people in that room were working jobs they didn’t like only because they were good at them. Lewis says another big realization came after writing out her skills and realizing just how many she actually had.

“The pathways that we’ve made for ourselves to be able to survive and the things we’ve done creatively to work around different situations that maybe people without trauma wouldn’t have as a challenge — they’re all transferable skills,” says Lewis.

Lewis maintains that while she feels special she knows her story is something anyone could be living.

“After many many many years of thinking I was different, or broken or stuck, or that I was always going to be second — it wasn’t as hard as I imagined,” she says.

RELATED: Mayfair celebrate renovation finish with a fashion show

Schultz has seen a number of women go through the program and go on to succeed in the rest of their life, adding former participants will keep in contact years down the road updating Bridge’s staff throughout their lives.

“It’s very exciting, especially when you get these ah-ha moments or they start letting go of the pain or tears or blame — whatever someone’s been holding onto for a really long time — it feels really good,” says Schultz.

As for Lewis, she’s ready to take on the world with her new set of beliefs, her new sense of self and her newly reimagined business.

“[I’m ready to work with] people that are feeling stagnant and want to just create space in their life and in their home and in their offices and in their heart.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maker of OxyContin agrees to $270M Oklahoma settlement
Next story
Famous Floyd’s to open in Royal Oak

Just Posted

Victoria leading the country for highest increase in debt-to-income rate

A 240 per cent jump was recorded from 1999 to 2016

How to calculate your hat size, according to Neil deGrasse Tyson

The mathematical way

BC SPCA explains how to handle a baby bird found out of its nest

Wild ARC advises to call the centre and not feed birds

Howard the Gnome finds a home at Galey Farms

Eight-metre gnome expected to greet visitors to Saanich farm this fall

In a fight against cancer, Victoria man’s only stem cell match was his own donation

More mixed race and Asian stem cell donors needed, says Victoria family

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

The children range in age from six to 17.

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Steel nets 3 as Ducks hold off Canucks 5-4

Vancouver’s late comeback bid falls just short

MPs denounce leaked reports of Trudeau-JWR clash over Supreme Court pick

Opposition MPs called the leaks an act of desperation meant to smear Wilson-Raybould

Study says B.C.’s housing policies mean drug users can be targeted for eviction

The study involves 50 people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

VIDEO: Homicide team called in after three killed in Surrey car crash

Investigators ask public to come forward with information, dashcam video

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

UPDATED: Sailings resume after BC Ferries boat hits Langdale terminal

The Queen of Surrey is stuck on the dock, causing delays to Horseshoe Bay trips

Most Read