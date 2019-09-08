The sun sets over Harling Point Saturday night. Victoria’s weekly weather forecast includes sun with a chance of showers. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Bring layers: Sun and rain predictions make for confusing weather week in Victoria

A look ahead at Victoria weather this week

As summer transitions to fall, Victoria weather can become unpredictable, with warm days quickly turning windy or rainy. From the look of Environment Canada’s weather predictions, Victorians might want to pack their rain coat for the better part of the upcoming week.

READ ALSO: Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Sunday evening includes a 30 per cent chance of rain and a high of 13 degrees, and that chance of showers continues into Monday, with a high of 19 degrees.

Tuesday will see a high of 19 degrees and a 40 per cent chance of rain.

You can expect sun on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 18 and 19 degrees respectively.

READ ALSO: Victoria has better weather than you do and isn’t scared to be smug about it

But the threat of rain returns Friday with a high of 20 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers. Next Saturday is equally uncertain – with a 19 degree-high and 30 per cent chance of rain predicted.

Stay tuned for daily weather updates from Victoria News.

Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Firefighting is not a job for everyone’: Greater Victoria fire chiefs

Just Posted

Bring layers: Sun and rain predictions make for confusing weather week in Victoria

A look ahead at Victoria weather this week

‘Firefighting is not a job for everyone’: Greater Victoria fire chiefs

Sacrifices of Canadian fire crews honoured on Firefighters’ National Memorial Day

Victoria International Marina makes big waves toward ocean sustainability

Marina hosts an eco-fashion show and 10 day eco-boutique in the Bay Centre

Get your nose in a new book at the Friends of the Library book sale

The back to school book sale takes place at the Nellie McClung branch, Sept. 14 to 15

District of Central Saanich achieved carbon neutrality in 2018

Sidney’s municipal operations also considered carbon-neutral

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Woman sets sailing record, dogs take over Clover Point Park and more

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors in care homes buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

Most Read