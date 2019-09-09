The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team removed the vehicle from the lake on Aug. 24. (RCMP photo)

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

George Farris is looking forward to finally bringing his mother back home to Mill Bay.

The body of his mother Janet was recently found in her car at the bottom of Griffin Lake west of Revelstoke, on Highway 1, after she first went missing without a trace 27 years ago while travelling alone to a family wedding in Alberta.

Farris said his mother’s remains have been sent to a funeral home in Revelstoke where they will be cremated, and the family intends to inter them next to her husband’s remains in a church plot in Mill Bay when they are returned.

“It certainly means that we’re finally nearing the end of this story,” he said.

“We thought that maybe someday, we would finally find out what happened to my mother, but so much time had gone past that we were beginning to doubt that we ever would.”

After almost three decades of heartache and questions about Janet’s disappearance among the Farris family, she was finally found largely thanks to a 13-year-old boy and his GoPro.

READ MORE: Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

George Farris said the family had assumed that the most likely scenario was that Janet had a car accident along the route to the wedding, and that she either had a medical emergency, fell asleep at the wheel, or tried to avoid hitting an animal or some other obstruction on the road.

“We walked great lengths of the highway at the time, along with Search and Rescue volunteers, looking for her, and a RCMP helicopter was in the sky looking as well,” he said.

“But there was a lot of territory to cover and we had no idea where we should be looking. Those lakes along the way can also be very deep, as was the lake they finally found her in.”

Farris said the Coroners Service is preparing a report on his mother’s death, and he has been told that it will take some time to complete.

“My brother (and only other sibling) lives in Thailand and he’s also very happy that mom has been found,” he said.

“Our thanks to everyone who made that possible.”

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Just Posted

City of Victoria looks at amending tree preservation bylaw by redefining ‘tree’

Misunderstandings between what is considered a ‘tree’ has been causing problems

Prolific offender arrested in Metchosin

Devan Lambert, 25, faces charges for dangerous driving and fleeing from police

BC Ferries to sell beer and wine on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Beer, wine to be available in late October on three sailings

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor to start leave of absence next week

Unpaid leave runs Sept. 16 to Oct. 28

Cost of Vancouver Island mansion could buy four luxury homes in Saskatoon

The North Saanich property is listed at $18 million, the price of 21 single family homes in Victoria

B.C. man pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

B.C. greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase

Petroleum, road transport improved efficiency in 2017

Island man’s Quilt of Valour comforting after death of his grandmother

Presentation to honour military service takes on a bittersweet tone two days later

Indigenous rights plan sparks concern in B.C. communities

Local governments left out of talks on caribou protection

B.C. double-killer’s ‘sexual sadism’ worried parole officials last year, documents reveal

Terrence Burlingham’s first of 12 escorted temporary absences in Abbotsford to occur this evening

Most Read