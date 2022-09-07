British man pleads guilty to UK murder of Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth

  • Sep. 7, 2022 8:30 a.m.
  • News

A British man has pleaded guilty to murdering an Okanagan teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.

Jack Sepple was 23 years old when he was arrested for the Feb. 1, 2022 stabbing death of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth of Vernon, B.C.

Sepple has appeared in Chelmsford Crown Court, in Essex, northeast of London, and entered a guilty plea.

A court clerk confirmed Sepple is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 10.

Wadsworth met Sepple online and her Facebook page showed she moved to England last November.

She posted photos of what she described as an “amazing trip to London” with Sepple just weeks before she was killed.

A statement from Essex Police said Sepple entered the guilty plea during a trial preparation hearing on Wednesday.

“The evidence against Sepple is so overwhelming that he was left with very few options other than to admit his guilt,” said the statement from Det. Supt. Scott Egerton.

“At the very least, today’s plea means Ashley’s family will be spared the heartache of having to sit through a trial,” said Egerton.

Sepple faces a life term when he is sentenced next month and Egerton said he hopes the “substantial amount of time” Sepple will spend in custody provides “some form of comfort” to Wadsworth’s family.

A motive for the murder was not provided.

RELATED: No plea in murder of Vernon teen, accused England man heads to trial

RELATED: Body of murdered Vernon woman home for burial

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pending move to permanent daylight savings raises safety issues around Greater Victoria schools
Next story
B.C. community under evacuation alert as blaze near Manning Park intensifies

Just Posted

The pending introduction of permanent daylight savings time could impact the safety of children as they would be walking to school in the dark during large parts of winter. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pending move to permanent daylight savings raises safety issues around Greater Victoria schools

The Village Initiative is a rebrand of the Healthy Schools, Healthy People partnership and is focused on providing more spaces for community groups. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD62 partnership aims to find creative options for community service providers

Esquimalt has voted to increase its mayor and councillor pay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt council set to see pay increase starting in 2023

North Saanich’s Jeff Kingham has dedicated his book Solutions for a Wounded Planet to Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Personal, collective action needed on environment, says North Saanich author

Pop-up banner image