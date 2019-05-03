Sidney Fire responded to a struck gas line Friday at noon. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Broken gas line results in 20 people evacuated in Sidney

People evacuated for 40 minutes while specialists made gas line safe

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call just after noon, Friday, that resulted in some homes and businesses being briefly evacuated.

Just after noon a gas line was reportedly struck, which released a gas cloud. Sidney Fire evacuated an estimated 20 people and sealed the area for 40 minutes.

The gas line was reportedly struck by a construction crew working outside the Aranza building on fourth street.

ALSO READ: Special Report: Thin blue line stretched with opioid crisis

“We evacuated the immediate area of everyone who was in danger and kept a perimeter so that everyone was safe,” said Fire Chief Brett Mikkelsen.

The department were then joined by Fortis who were able to cut off the line and isolate the problem using specialist detection equipment.

Fortis and Sidney Fire worked to confirm there wasn’t an accumulation of gas in any of the buildings and people then returned to their homes and workplaces.


