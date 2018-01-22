Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

The brother of an innocent teenage boy killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver says his family is still in shock and his death has left a void.

Alfred Wong, 15, was hit by gunfire when his family’s car passed a gang shooting in Vancouver on Jan. 13.

He died two days later in hospital.

READ MORE: Friends mourn boy, 15, killed in Vancouver shooting

Vancouver police have said the target of the attack was 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, who was known to police and also died in hospital.

Wilfred Wong spoke at a news conference Monday about his younger brother, saying everything is still very raw for his family.

The Coquitlam Christ Church of China released a statement with a message from Wong’s family that same day.

“We are grieving and would like to ask for some privacy at this time,” it said. “We are coping with the support of our friends and relatives, along with the belief that Alfred is now in a better place with God.

“He was a gentle child and he made our family incredibly happy. As parents, we are proud to have called Alfred our son, and no words can express how much we will miss him.”

Police Chief Adam Palmer said it has been a decade since gang violence peaked at the levels that are being experienced today as several groups in the Metro Vancouver area battle over drugs.

A funeral is set for Jan. 27 in Coquitlam, with the family asking for donations to scholarships set up in Alfred’s name in lieu of flowers.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Coun. Fred Haynes to run for mayor against Mayor Atwell

Just Posted

Coun. Fred Haynes to run for mayor against Mayor Atwell

Haynes to go head-to-head with Atwell for Saanich mayoral seat in 2018

School fence damaged by soaring sailboat

One boat owner advised, Transport Canada responsible for second boat

Bob Heyes back behind Shamrocks bench for 2018 season

Art Webster, Mike Simpson, John Hamilton will also return

UPDATE: Driver escapes from crash in Sidney

Town truck and another vehicle collide, causing van to roll over

Final key components for Johnson Street Bridge installed this weekend in Victoria

Dynamic Beast crane barge arrives back in town on Friday

Backyard of $2.2M Uplands property bulldozed for BMX jump track

34-year-old financial advisor fulfills childhood dream

Road conditions wreak havoc for Comox Valley drivers

Icy road conditions early Monday morning kept first responders very busy throughout… Continue reading

Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Former Victoria junior Hicketts making his NHL debut tonight

Second-year pro, Kamloops native, called up from Grands Rapids of the AHL

Movie filmed in Castlegar B.C. opens Friday

Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Agron will be playing in select cinemas.

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

VIDEO: Massive waves destroy chunks of Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Some viewpoints will be closed for the foreseeable future because you won’t even know they were there

Tofino and Ucluelet wowed by biggest waves in a decade

“Even in pictures you show the kids and that, unless you’re witnessing it live, it’s like no other.”

Most Read