Brunch in your pajamas to feed Greater Victoria students

Restaurants across Greater Victoria are teaming up to provide healthy breakfasts for children in the region by donning their pajamas.

Participating restaurants commit 25 per cent of their Sept. 23 brunch profits (food only) or $300 to Breakfast2Music. Patrons and staff are invited to wear their best PJs and onesies, with all proceeds going to school breakfast programs.

Restaurants include: Caffe Fantastico (Kings Rd.), Canoe Brewpub, 5th St. Wood Fire Rotisserie, Fishhook (Mermaid Wharf), Fuego Old Town Eatery, Little June, Haro’s Restaurant & Bar, Heron Rock Bistro, Hot and Cold Café, Mo:Lé, Northern Quarter, Nourish Kitchen and Cafe, Ruth & Dean and Zambri’s.

The event, which aims to happen every year, will launch Sunday Sept. 23 at select brunch venues and the Government House Bandshell, with Bucán Bucán and Louise Rose from 12-2 p.m. with treats for the kids.

Rebecca Wellman will be signing and selling copies of her award-winning book, ‘First, We Brunch’, at Northern Quarter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with partial proceeds to Breakfast2Music.

For more information, visit breakfast2music.com or email yyjpajamaparty@gmail.com. Donate online, or make cheques payable to the Victoria Foundation earmarked for the Breakfast2Music Fund.

