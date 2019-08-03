Shilo Butler, one of the owners of Sutra — a restaurant located in the Victoria Public Market — poses for a photo before jumping back to the stove to start on the lunch orders. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Brunch is in full swing at the Victoria Public Market

Everything from breakfast burritos to imaginative eggs bennies can be found at Brunch at the Market

Brunch has arrived at the Victoria Public Market. Vegan chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos and imaginative eggs Bennies are just some of the menu items that can be found at Brunch at the Market event which began on July 20.

Each Saturday and Sunday since, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Market’s vendors have offered up their creative brunch foods — each one unique to the restaurant’s style.

Shilo Butler, one of the owners of Sutra — a restaurant located in the Victoria Public Market — created the Pakora Eggs Benny for the occasion. He refers to pakoras as “a deep fried salad” and says customers have enjoyed the unique, flavourful spin on the classic Eggs Benny.

READ ALSO: Views, brews and food on Gulf Islands craft beer cruise

Some of the other menu items include the Brunch Carbonara from La Pasta featuring a fried egg, the Breakfast Bagels with avocado or bacon from Shatterbox Coffee Co., the Benny Bar from WaffleBeast with hollandaise and prosciutto and the Breakfast Hand Pie from Victoria Pie Co. which is stuffed with all the breakfast fixings.

Butler has been pleased with the outcome of the Brunch in the Market event. The summer is usually fairly slow, especially in the mornings, because the locals leave town, he explained. Brunch in the Market has helped draw people in because they’re excited to try unique breakfast items that each restaurant in the market has created.

The event is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Aug. 25, but Butler expects it will continue indefinitely due to the success each restaurant has seen.

Visit the Brunch at the Market Facebook page for more information.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Transit detours and schedule change with Symphony Splash and B.C. Day
Next story
Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Just Posted

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Tide Pool School at Oak Bay’s Kitty Islet draws in dozens of families

Event aims to educate on local marine life

Brunch is in full swing at the Victoria Public Market

Everything from breakfast burritos to imaginative eggs bennies can be found at Brunch at the Market

WATCH: Three high school baseball players from Saanich invited to Florida scouting tournament

The Perfect Game showcase brings together elite players, 800 scouts

Medical emergency delays Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen BC Ferries sailings Saturday

As of 4 p.m. the Spirit of Vancouver is running on a 35-minute delay

UPDATE: 22 injured, 1 dead in Texas mall shooting

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area

RCMP call in dive team to search for BC fugitives near Gillam

Divers will arrive overnight, search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in morning

Distressed humpback whale returns to familiar waters

Whale spotted off Washington State coast may no longer be entangled

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

VIDEO: 85-year-old Vancouver Island woman skydives to raise money for cancer research

Margo Bonnell checks one off her bucket list in the name of science

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police consider foul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Most Read